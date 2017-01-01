Over 450 services work with IFTTT, and you can build with all of them. It’s your API playground. Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, BMW, Slack, Fitbit, Telegram — even Domino’s pizza! In the past, you could only build Applets that worked with services you actually owned and had connected. As a Maker, you’ll have access to everything.
You’ll be using the same Applet building tools as our official partners. Adding another action to an Applet is as easy as an extra click. Want even more control? You can use Javascript to add filter code that fine-tunes how an Applet runs.
Read the documentation to learn what’s possible with filter code.
Build something cool? Don’t keep it to yourself! You’ll have a public profile where you can share your creations with the world. When you publish an Applet, anyone can turn it on. There are over 10 million users on IFTTT — show them your stuff.
Makers can build and publish Applets that work with existing partners. Official partners can plug their data and APIs into IFTTT and publish a service.
